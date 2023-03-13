Who is MM Keeravani, the man behind Oscar win for RRR’s Naatu Naatu song

MM Keeravani began his decades-long career in the film industry in 1987. Keeravania and Chandra bose's win comes exactly 14 years after AR Rahman and Gulzar managed the same feat when they won the Best Original Song category with their song Jai Ho.

Music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist-singer Chandrabose were one of the two duos that managed to secure wins for India at the 95th Academy Awards. Chandrabose and Keeravani won their award for the Best Original Song for the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s epic period superhit RRR. Taking the stage at the prestigious award ceremony to a roaring din and deafening applause, Keeravani and Chandrabose accepted the award from presenters Janelle Monee and Kate Hudson.

“'Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to Carpenters, and now here, I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish in my mind, so were SS Rajamouli and my family. RRR has to win every pride of India and must put me on top of the world. Thank you Karthikeya, and thank you all!” Keeravaani said as part of his acceptance speech. Chandrabose for his part concluded the speech with just “Namaste.”

Born on July 4, 1961, Keeravani began his decades-long career in Indian cinema in 1987. His first role was as an assistant composer to K Chakravarthy and C Rajamani. In 1990, Keeravani was the creative lead when he composed for the Telugu film Manasu Mamatha (1990). Other movies like Ram Gopal Verma’s Telugu thriller Kshana Kshanam would soon follow.

A frequent collaborator of RRR director SS Rajamouli, Keeravani worked with him on his directorial debut Student No 1, which also starred Jr. NTR in lead. Apart from their professional collaboration, the two are cousins as well as being related through marriage. Keeravani has worked on the Bahubali series as well. While Naatu Naatu has taken the international award circuit by storm, it took the composer 13 tries before Naatu Naatu was finally accepted as the signature composition of the movie.

Keeravania and Chandrabose’s win comes exactly 14 years after AR Rahman and Gulzar had managed the same feat when they won the Best Original Song category with their song Jai Ho from the movie Slumdog Millionaire. But, while Rahman has been celebrated throughout his career, for most of his 30-year-long career in the movie industry Keeravani has flown under the radar.

“First of all, Keeravani is a great composer. He was underrated. And, the irony of what life is like, it’s such a great case study,” Rahman told News18 in an interview earlier in the year.

“I believe, I don’t know if it’s true, that he wanted to quit music and retire in 2015 and that’s exactly when his career started. We noticed what he is, so, anyone who thinks their life is over, maybe that is a point where you have to start to live your life. This is a great example. I keep telling my children, ‘That gentleman, who’s been working for 35 years, wanted to quit but then his career actually started at that point,” Rahman added.

With Keeravani reaching the peak of his career, the composer is just looking to expose more of the world to Indian cinema and music. “I am looking forward to the world embracing more and more Indian songs, movies, stories and cultures. Not only from me but from my fellow musicians, directors and movie-makers in India,” the Oscar-winning composer told Billboard ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.