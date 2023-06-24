Who is Mary Millben, the singer who touched PM Narendra Modi’s feet

Mary Millben was also present at the yoga day event that took place at UN Headquarters in New York.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his state visit to the United States at an event hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF). PM Modi addressed the members of the Indian diaspora and delivered a goodbye speech. At the event, American singer, Mary Millben performed the Indian national anthem. After her performance, she touched PM Modi's feet as seen in a viral video.
Mary Millben was also present at the yoga day event that took place at UN Headquarters in New York.
Who Is Mary Jorie Millben?
– Born in Oklahoma City, Mary Millben grew up in a Christian family with her mother Althea Millben, who worked as a Pentecostal music pastor.
– She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma, a minor in political science, and she has completed studies in Mandarin in China.
– At the young age of five, Millben started singing in the children's choir.
– In her career, she has performed for three US Presidents - George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.
– She has also performed in international events for world leaders and featured at sporting events such as the NFL, NBA, and, 2016 RIO Olympics.
– In August 2022, Mary Millben made her first trip to India to perform in celebration of India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence.
– Millben is also recognised as a United States State Department cultural envoy and a cultural ambassador.
