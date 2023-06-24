CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsWho is Mary Millben, the singer who touched PM Narendra Modi’s feet

Who is Mary Millben, the singer who touched PM Narendra Modi’s feet

Who is Mary Millben, the singer who touched PM Narendra Modi’s feet
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 24, 2023 12:37:36 PM IST (Updated)

Mary Millben was also present at the yoga day event that took place at UN Headquarters in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his state visit to the United States at an event hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF). PM Modi addressed the members of the Indian diaspora and delivered a goodbye speech. At the event, American singer, Mary Millben performed the Indian national anthem. After her performance, she touched PM Modi's feet as seen in a viral video.

Mary Millben was also present at the yoga day event that took place at UN Headquarters in New York.
Who Is Mary Jorie Millben?
– Born in Oklahoma City, Mary Millben grew up in a Christian family with her mother Althea Millben, who worked as a Pentecostal music pastor.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X