Who is Karl Lagerfeld and why is his cat invited to the Met Gala?

Lagerfeld’s cat “Choupette” will grace the red carpet at Met Gala 2023 and create history by featuring as the first feline in the grand event.

French luxury fashion house Chanel will forever be linked with Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy and his work that transformed it into a much sought-after brand across the world. In honour of his legacy, the theme for Met Gala 2023 has been chosen as “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. He was known for his designs for the world's biggest fashion houses, his unique personal style, and his special relationship with his cat, Choupette, who is also likely to be a guest at the event.

Who was Karl Lagerfeld?

Karl Lagerfeld was born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1933, he started sketching at a young age. In 1954 he won a prestigious fashion design competition which put his career on the fast track.

Shortly after, he landed his first job with designer Pierre Balmain’s fashion house which hired him as an assistant.

In his career, Lagerfeld worked with various luxury brands, including Balmain, Chanel, Chloé and Fendi, where he served as creative director till his death. His work at Chanel is the most revered.

He was also a controversial figure who made headlines for fat-shaming, supporting the fur industry and getting into a war of words with Angela Merkel, former Chancellor of Germany.

Lagerfeld passed away on February 19, 2019, at the age of 85, leaving behind his legacy and his precious cat, Choupette.

All you need to know about Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat

The late legendary designer adopted the white Birman cat in 2011 and named her Choupette.

Lagerfeld, who had worked as the Chanel creative director, shared an endearing relationship with his cat. He once joked to CNN that if he could marry his cat, he would.

Since then, Choupette became a star in her own right and she is reportedly worth millions now as it is rumoured that she had inherited Lagerfeld's fortune when he died.

According to People.com, in 2019 after Lagerfeld’s death, a statement was posted on Choupette’s official Instagram handle along with a photo of her wearing a black veil.

The caption of the post read, "With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning. I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfled and as my own woman.”

This year, Choupette has been formally invited to the Met Gala, the New York Post revealed in an exclusive report citing Lucas Berullier, Choupette’s agent and owner of My Pet Agency which manages pet influencers.

“It’s an event in honour of the legacy of Karl, and Choupette is obviously a central part of the legacy,” Berullier was quoted as saying in the report.

Thus, everyone is speculating that Choupette could be the star of the red carpet and create history by featuring as the first feline in the grand event on May 1.