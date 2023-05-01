English
Who is Karl Lagerfeld and why is his cat invited to the Met Gala?

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 4:57:19 PM IST (Updated)

Lagerfeld’s cat “Choupette” will grace the red carpet at Met Gala 2023 and create history by featuring as the first feline in the grand event.

French luxury fashion house Chanel will forever be linked with Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy and his work that transformed it into a much sought-after brand across the world. In honour of his legacy, the theme for Met Gala 2023 has been chosen as “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. He was known for his designs for the world's biggest fashion houses, his unique personal style, and his special relationship with his cat, Choupette, who is also likely to be a guest at the event.

Who was Karl Lagerfeld?
Karl Lagerfeld was born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1933, he started sketching at a young age. In 1954 he won a prestigious fashion design competition which put his career on the fast track.
Shortly after, he landed his first job with designer Pierre Balmain’s fashion house which hired him as an assistant.
