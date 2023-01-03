Jerrod Carmichael, the 35-year-old comedian-turned-actor, made his hosting debut last year on Saturday Night Live.

The Golden Globe Awards are back with comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael as the host. The 80th Golden Globes ceremony will air live on NBC and Peacock on January 10, at 8 pm EST from The Beverly Hilton.

Who Is Jerrod Carmichael?

Jerrod Carmichael rose to fame with the 2014 comedy film Neighbors. Later in the same year, he released his first HBO stand-up comedy special titled ‘Love at the Store’. It was directed by Spike Lee. In his other HBO special ‘Rothaniel’, which was released last year in April, the comedian came out as gay.

Carmichael added another feather to his hat in 2021 as he made his directorial debut with ‘On the Count of Three’. He starred in the film alongside Tiffany Haddish, JB Smoove, Lavell Crawford and Henry Winkler.

The 35-year-old comedian-turned-actor made his hosting debut earlier last year on Saturday Night Live.

Born on April 7, 1987, Jerrod Carmichael belongs to North Carolina. After graduating in 2005, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue stand-up comedy. His first show was an open-mic night at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

Carmichael made his on-screen debut with a short-lived Fox sitcom, The Goodwin Games in 2013. The following year, he also appeared in the hit Seth Rogen comedy Neighbors. From 2015 to 2017, the 35-year-old co-created and co-wrote the semi-biographical series, called The Carmichael Show.

The sitcom, which was a fictionalised version of Jerrod Carmichael and his family, premiered on August 26, 2015. The Carmichael Show was created by Carmichael, Nicholas Stoller, Ari Katcher, and Willie Hunter. It highlighted how it is to grow up as a Black man in America. The show touched on themes such as Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+ issues, and gun rights. In 2017, NBC cancelled the series as Carmichael stated that he would be pursuing other opportunities.