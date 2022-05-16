Who is Dot in Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies' adaptation?

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Netflix announced a new film which will be a Hindi-Urdu adaptation of the popular ‘The Archies' comics. The musical drama set in the 1960s stars actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

A 94-second teaser has been released to introduce the group of friends and their connection with a joyous track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

Despite the presence of several high-profile star kids in the cast, the name Dot is getting a lot more attention than them. Dot in the cast has confused and sparked curiosity.

Who is Dot?

Aditi Dot is the daughter of the late Indian rock musician Amit Saigal, who started the Rock Street Journal, a music journal, and promoted rock music in India. Saigal was known as “Papa Rock”.

The young performer has also written and sung some songs in the movie. The Archies will be a live-action musical set in 1960s India in which Agastya Nanda is reportedly playing the role of Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan is playing Veronica, and Khushi Kapoor is playing Betty. The Archies film will release in 2023.

Aditi rose to fame after the release of her song Khamotion in 2021. Before that, her original composition, ‘Everybody Dances to Techno’, released in 2017 made her a household name among techno listeners.

‘Wasted On You’, her latest single, is already popular. She is known as ‘dotandthesyllables’ on Instagram, where she has over 14.6k followers.

She was also featured in a Valentine’s Day video by Netflix a few years ago.