Who is Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira arrested in drug smuggling case in UAE now released

Mumbai-based actor and model, Chrisann Pereira, who was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on charges of drug possession, has been released from jail. She was allegedly tricked by two men who planted drugs on her and sent her to Sharjah under the pretext of an ‘audition’ while promising her a role in a Hollywood web series, news agency PTI reported.

The actress was apprehended at Sharjah airport on April 1 after a small quantity of a drug was found concealed in a memento given to her to hand over to someone in the UAE.

After reviewing the case details, the concerned authorities went through the related documents forwarded to them by the Mumbai Police, leading to the release of Chrisann on Wednesday night.

According to an Indian Express report, Pereira's father grew suspicious after she reached Sharjah and discovered that no one was there to pick her up and no room had been booked in her name. Her father advised her to approach the police for help, but when the authorities found drugs in the memento, Pereira was arrested.

Following the drug-smuggling case involving Pereira, the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended two individuals accused of framing her. The suspects have been identified as Anthony Paul, a resident of Mumbai's Borivali, and his accomplice Rajesh Babhote, also known as Ravi, who hails from the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

Who is Chrisann Pereira?

Chrisann Pereira is a 27-year-old actress and model from Mumbai. She has appeared in various plays, web series, and movies, including the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Bollywood movie 'Sadak 2'.

Pereira's most notable roles to date have been in supporting characters in Sadak 2 and Batla House. She has also acted in web series like Thinkistan and Murder in Agonda, where she shared screen space with Lillete Dubey. Pereira received a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.