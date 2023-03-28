When ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra decided to move to Hollywood

Priyanka revealed that she was being pushed to a corner in the industry and she was looking for a way to move out of Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra, for the first time, has revealed the real reason behind why she started looking for work in the US. In a podcast on Monday, Priyanka shared that she was being cornered in Bollywood and she had “beef with some people” in the industry which made her look for a way out.

Speaking with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said she was facing some opposition as people were not casting her in the movies as she had some “beef” with people in the industry. At the time, her current manager Anjula Acharia came to her rescue with an offer of an exit.

The actress explained that Acharia of Desi Hits saw her in a video and contacted her when she was shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj's Saat Khoon Maaf.

After listening to one of Priyanka’s demos, Acharia inquired if PeeCee would be interested in a music career in the west.

Priyanka added that she grabbed the opportunity immediately as she was looking to move away from Bollywood. She said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Priyanka in a way confessed, “So, when this music thing came, I was like ‘f*** it, I am going to America.”

The Instagram handle of Armchair Expert Podcast shared some images of Dax Shepard and Priyanka Chopra from the session.

Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of the much-awaited series Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. The series will see Priyanka in the avatar of a spy along with Richard Madden. Citadel is set to release on April 28, and it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Priyanka is also expected to return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.