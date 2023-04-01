From Bholaa to Murder Mystery 2, what to watch this week

Time to sit back and unwind, enjoy your favourite movies and shows this weekend with our curated list.

It’s that time of the week when you are looking to just grab some popcorn and binge-watch your favourite movies and shows. The choice is quite varied this week. South star Nani’s Dasara and Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa are certainly the top theatre releases this week. In OTT platforms, you can opt for Sara Ali Khan’s Gaslight and Murder Mystery 2 OTT, starring Adam Sandler and Jeniffer Aniston.

Here is the list of movies and series that you can watch in theatres and the OTT platforms:

Bholaa

Bholaa is the story of a man who is returning home to see his young daughter after serving 10 years in prison. His journey becomes complicated when he gets involved with dangerous gangsters. The film which stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Sanjay Mishra is a remake of Lokesh Kanagraj’s Kaithi which was a big hit. Bholaa is directed by Ajay Devgn.

Dasara

Dasara with Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles is directed by Odella Srikanth. This movie is an intense thriller which explores the ugly side of politics and revenge.

Gaslight

Sara Ali Khan’s psychological thriller Gaslight was released this week on Disney+Hotstar. Misha, played by Sara Ali Khan, hasn't seen her estranged father in 15 years. She sees that something terrible has happened to him when she visits the family estate, but she is unable to persuade anyone else. Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh also play key roles.

Murder Mystery 2

The sequel of the popular comedy-thriller ‘Murder Mystery,’ starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, is now available on Netflix. The storyline of the second movie centres around Nick and Audrey Spitz who have launched their detective agency. The couple gets their big break when their billionaire friend is abducted from his wedding.

The Power

The latest Amazon Prime video release, The Power is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Naomi Alderman. The story of this movie revolves around a group of teenagers who suddenly discover a strange new power to spark electricity from their fingertips. The science fiction series explores how this new power causes a remarkable shift in power dynamics on a worldwide scale.