What is Wordle, the new craze? Who made it, how to play it?

Wordle, the most recent social media and pop culture phenomenon, is not just a simple word game. It’s an addiction. There are five letters, six attempts, and just one puzzle to solve per day.

The game was developed by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner Palak Shah. There is no mobile application for the game and it can only be played on the official website.

What are the Wordle rules?

Wordle has simple rules, but that doesn't mean it's always simple to play. You have a total of six chances to think about the daily Wordle. Each guess must be a five-letter word.

The tiles will change colour after each guess, depending on how near you are to the correct answer. If the tiles turn green, your letters are accurate and in the correct spot. If your tiles turn yellow, you have the correct letters, but they are in the wrong position.

The idea is to reason out the secret word in the fewest number of guesses possible. If a player accurately guesses the word, he is asked to share his or her score as well as the number of tries on social media.

Wardle made the game for his partner and spent a few months playing it with his family members. After receiving positive feedback from his family, the developer decided to make it public on a website.

According to The New York Times, Wordle has grown from 90 users on November 1 to 300,000 users in just over 60 days.

There’s also Wheedle

There is only one official Wordle site, but if you need more than one Wordle challenge per day, there is another similar world puzzle game online. In terms of rules, gameplay, and even letter count, Wheeldle is almost identical to Wordle.

What sets Wordle apart from other games?

Wordle is a free, ad-free platform on a simple website that does not need downloading from Apple’s App Store or Google’s PlayStore.

According to Wardle, the game does not need email sign-ups or personal information, making it secure. The game appears as a pop-up as soon as its official website is opened.