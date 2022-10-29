What is myositis that Samantha Prabhu is suffering from?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo of herself on Instagram sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed in a recent Instagram post that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, which leads to the weakening of muscles.

Sharing her photo of herself sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist, Samantha wrote about “the seemingly unending challenges” in her life.

“A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped,” she wrote in the post.

The actor said that the doctors were confident that she will make a complete recovery very soon.

What is myositis?

Myositis is the general description of a group of rare conditions which is characterised by weak, painful or aching muscles. It is caused due to a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

Myositis can be difficult to diagnose even though the symptoms may appear rapidly or gradually over time.

A person suffering from the condition may have muscle pain and soreness, trouble swallowing, fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

A person with myositis can trip or fall a lot or feel tired after walking or standing.

Types of myositis

Myositis can be of different types.

Polymyositis affects muscles, particularly the hips, shoulders, and thigh muscles. This type of disease is common among women and people aged between 30 and 60.

Dermatomyositis is another type of myositis which can affect muscles and cause rashes. Although it is more common among women, dermatomyositis can affect children as well.

Inclusion body myositis (IBM) impacts the thigh muscles, forearm muscles and the muscles below the knee. This may also lead to a problem in swallowing. This type of myositis is more common among men.

Treatment

Treatment of all types of myositis includes exercising and physiotherapy. Exercising helps in reducing swelling and restoring muscle strength apart from giving the person more energy.

For the inclusion of body myositis, exercise and physiotherapy are the only treatment. However, those experiencing severe symptoms of myositis should avoid exercising during this period.

Doctors also prescribe steroids to treat polymyositis and dermatomyositis as they help to reduce swelling and ease muscle pain quickly.