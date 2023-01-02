What actor Sheezan Khan’s family and lawyer said on Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, 20, was found hanging in the make-up room on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24.

Actor Sheezan Khan’s advocate today told the media that the relations between the deceased actress Tunisha Sharma and her family were strained and Tunisha had to beg her mother for money as she and her uncle controlled her finances. The lawyer also stated that Tunisha would panic upon hearing the name of her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal.

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, 20, was found hanging in the make-up room on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' on December 24.

“Sanjeev Kaushal is not a relative of Tunisha. So, why he is calling himself as maternal uncle of the late actress? What is the relationship between Vanita (Tunisha’s mother) and Kaushal?” Shailendra Mishra asked. The advocate also alleged that Vanita had even slapped her daughter and tried to strangle her once. He also dismissed the “love jihad” accusations from Vanita.

Amid love jihad allegations, Sheezan’s sister Falak Naazz, also an actress, stated that neither her family nor Sheezan had forced Tunisha to convert to Islam, wear the burqa or speak Urdu.

ALSO READ:

Vanita Sharma had accused Tunisha’s boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan of cheating on Tunisha with multiple girls and having a secret girlfriend while he was dating her daughter. Tunisha’s family also claimed that the actress’ death could also have been a case of murder as there was a delay of 15 minutes in finding her body and the door to her make-up room was shut.

“I want to tell you that Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her, and later broke up with her. He already was involved with another woman in spite of this he got involved with Tunisha and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that. I have lost my daughter,” Vanita told reporters.

Vanita said that Tunish and Sheezan had a heated argument just 15 minutes before Tunish was found dead. “I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 minutes. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan,” her mother said during a press conference.

The police had taken Sheezan into four-day custody, which was later extended to two weeks. The police have recovered the CCTV footage of the last argument between Tunisha and Sheezan, along with taking statements from over 25 people. The police also managed to recover deleted chats and messages from Sheezan’s phone, which revealed nothing incriminating, reported India Times.

However, Sheezan has stated that he had broken up with Tunisha about 15 days prior to the incident. “In the investigation, it has become clear that police have no evidence against Sheezan. All allegations made by Tunisha's mother are baseless. Police are investigating the case, we should wait. I am very confident that Sheezan will be proven not guilty,” Sheezan’s lawyer stated.