By CNBCTV18.com

The teaser of the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was released on Sunday evening on the banks of Sarayu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The movie is set to release in the theatres on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D

Netizens are divided over the first look of Om Raut’s much-awaited ‘Adipurush’. The teaser of the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’ was released on Sunday evening. While some lauded actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Rama and Raavan, many were disappointed with the CGI and VFX of the film. Some netizens also pointed out that some scenes from the teaser reminded them of Hollywood films and series like Marvel’s Avenger series and ‘Game of Thrones’.

Prabhas is acting as Raghava in the film ‘Adipurush’, while Saif Ali Khan is Lankesh. Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sita as Janaki, while Sunny Singh appears as Lakshmana. The producers unveiled the film’s teaser on the banks of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The movie will be released in the theatres on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D.

Reacting to the Adipurush teaser, one user Rajasekar @sekartweets wrote: “#Adipurush teaser what a bummer! Poor animation.”

Another user Gems of Bollywood @GemsOfBollywood said: “#Adipurush teaser uses borrowed VFX of typical video games. No character looks Indian. Hanuman et al wear leather like medieval Europeans. Sita dresses weirdly in purple giving an artificial pose. Not the way Ramayan exists in minds of Hindus since ages or in scriptures.”

Prem Sharma @imprem858 compared the Rs 700 crore film to the video game Temple Run developed and published by Imangi Studios.

One user Abiyuth @Abi__vj_ compared the movie with the 2015 Tamil fantasy action-adventure film Puli. “Even our flop movie has better VFX,” the user wrote.

One user R U M I @iMalfoyRKF shared scenes from the Game of Thrones and wrote: “Copied Game Of Thrones shamelessly.”

Meanwhile, some users said they liked the teaser. Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder pointed out that it had become a fashion to troll new films. “I saw the teaser of #Adipurush a couple of times more on full blast and the largest TV scene available and it indeed is a goosebumps affair! This is indeed massive,” he wrote.