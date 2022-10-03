Mini
The teaser of the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was released on Sunday evening on the banks of Sarayu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The movie is set to release in the theatres on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D
#Adipurush teaser what a bummer! Poor animation :(— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) October 2, 2022
#Adipurush teaser uses borrowed VFX of typical video games. No character looks Indian. Hanuman et al wear leather like mediaeval Europeans. Sita dresses weirdly in purple giving artificial pose.Not the way Ramayan exists in minds of Hindus since ages or in scriptures. Avoid. pic.twitter.com/f7HxfFbCy2— Gems of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) October 2, 2022
700 cr Temple Run🤣🤣😭#Adipurush #AdipurushTeaser #AdipurushMegaTeaserLaunch #Disappointed #Animated pic.twitter.com/fH4B6k55iv— Prem Sharma (@imprem858) October 2, 2022
Even our flop movie has better VFX 🔥Puli >>>> #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/Gj1M13l6dV— Abiyuth (@Abi__vj_) October 2, 2022
COPIED GAME OF THRONES SHAMELESSLY 😭😭😭#Adipurush #Prabhas #AdipurushTeaser pic.twitter.com/UlXxeyjXhr— R U M I (@iMalfoyRKF) October 2, 2022
I guess it has just become fashion to troll anything and everything that’s coming out of the Indian film industry!I saw the teaser of #Adipurush a couple of times more on full blast and the largest TV scene available and it indeed is a goosebumps affair!This is indeed MASSIVE pic.twitter.com/dFDWZchP3U— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) October 2, 2022