Watch: Trailer of J-Hope and Suga’s documentaries breaks the Internet

The short trailer shows snippets from both the documentaries and gives a glimpse into some of the highs and lows that J-Hope and Suga have encountered while embarking on their solo music journey.

Millions of BTS fans, known as BTS ARMY, are eagerly waiting to see J-Hope and Suga on the big screen as the documentaries of their favourite K-pop stars are going to be released soon. Popular BTS member J-Hope and Suga’s solo documentaries— J-Hope in the Box and Suga: Road to D-Day— will be released in theatres on the occasion of the 10-year anniversary of BTS.

Now, the trailer for the two documentaries has been released on YouTube. The catchy trailer has been very well received by fans and has gone viral on YouTube since its release on May 24.

In the trailer, Suga reflects on turning 30, and at one point reveals that he has thought of quitting music many times. J-Hope, meanwhile, struggles with remembering the choreography of some of his songs in the lead-up to his blockbuster performance at Lollapalooza 2022. Last year, Hobi scripted history by becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a prominent US festival.

According to Billboard, BTS will celebrate their 10th anniversary as a group on June 13, 2023, and the two documentaries will get a limited theatrical release on June 17 and June 18. It is worth noting that J-Hope in the Box and Suga: Road to D-Day was initially released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year.

Since June 2022, the global sensation BTS has embarked on a well-deserved break from their group activities, allowing the members to explore their individual passions and pursue solo endeavours.

Currently, Suga has been enthralling audiences around the world with his D-Day world tour. From electrifying performances to his mesmerising stage presence, Suga has been leaving fans in awe as he showcases his unique artistry and talent. Recently, he completed the tour leg in the United States.

Meanwhile, other members like J-Hope and Jin have been dutifully fulfilling their 18-month-long Mandatory Military Service. Although their absence from the group activities has left a void, members of the ARMY eagerly await their return. J-Hope has recently completed his five-week basic training. Despite the temporary separation, the bond between BTS and their devoted ARMY remains unwavering, as they continue to support each member's individual journey.