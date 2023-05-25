Watch: Trailer of J-Hope and Suga’s documentaries breaks the Internet

The short trailer shows snippets from both the documentaries and gives a glimpse into some of the highs and lows that J-Hope and Suga have encountered while embarking on their solo music journey.

Millions of BTS fans, known as BTS ARMY, are eagerly waiting to see J-Hope and Suga on the big screen as the documentaries of their favourite K-pop stars are going to be released soon. Popular BTS member J-Hope and Suga’s solo documentaries— J-Hope in the Box and Suga: Road to D-Day— will be released in theatres on the occasion of the 10-year anniversary of BTS.

Now, the trailer for the two documentaries has been released on YouTube. The catchy trailer has been very well received by fans and has gone viral on YouTube since its release on May 24.

