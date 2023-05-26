Barbie trailer out —Hints at Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling’s real world journey

The new trailer of Barbie delves deeper into the story and gives the audiences a little more idea about the movie’s plot. The movie, directed by the Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig, will hit theatres on July 21.

The trailer of Barbie is out and it gives a glimpse into the real world journey of Barbie and Ken, the two lead characters of the Warner Bros. movie. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, the lead pair of the film, will set out on a real world journey as the trailer indicates.

In the trailer, it can be seen that Barbie (Margot Robbie) is preparing for a trip to the real world as a result of an existential crisis in Barbieland. "Do you guys ever think about dying?" she wonders at one point during one of the celebrations, as seen in the trailer.

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken," read the description of the trailer on YouTube.