Watch these 13 horror films in October and earn Rs 95,000; details here

A US company is looking to hire a person who can watch 13 horror movies in October and give feedback on 'the scariest movies ever made'. The 'Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst' will be paid $1,300 (roughly Rs 95,000) and a $50 gift card (roughly Rs 3,600) for the job.

The volunteer will have to wear a Fitbit to monitor the heart rate. Since Halloween is around the corner, all streaming channels will start playing similar content. So, the company is dying to know whether high-budget movies deliver a stronger scare than low-budget ones.

The 13 movies on FinanceBuzz’s list are:

Saw

Amityville Horror

Quite Place

A Quite Place part 2

Candyman

Insidious

The Blair Witch Project

Sinister

Get Out

The Purge

Halloween 2018

Paranormal Activity

Annabelle.

How can you apply?

Candidates can fill out the form on the Finance Buzz website and the last date is September 26. This offer is applicable for those above 18 only.

The candidate will be selected by October 1 and contacted via email. The company will send the Fitbit by October 4. The candidate is expected to watch the movies between October 9 and 18.

Though this is not the only job that offers people to chill and watch such content. Earlier this year, another company offered $500 (roughly Rs 37,000) to binge-watch Netflix and have pizza.

BonusFinder, a website that reviews and offers deals for legal gambling sites, sought a "professional binge-watcher" to watch and review three series on Netflix based on story and plot lines, "Netflix and Chill" suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, the satisfaction of episodes and series endings.

The candidate was also asked to review the pizzas based on their appearance and colour, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavour, value for money, and more.