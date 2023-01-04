Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu trailer impresses fans

Varisu is an emotional entertainer, starring Thalapathy Vijay and the film is directed by Vamshi Paidapally.

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Varisu’s trailer was released at 5 pm on January 4. Vijay’s Varisu is aiming for a Pongal release and it is likely to clash with Ajith’s Thunivu at the box office. Earlier, a grand audio launch for the film was held in Chennai, where lead star Vijay was seen singing and dancing on the stage.

The Youtube trailer of the movie has been released on the Twitter handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations, saying, "THE BOSS has arrived," Actor Vijay too shared the trailer on his official page.

Vijay fans are going ga-ga over the movie and the official fans page is flooded with smileys and reactions to the movie trailer.

One user Md Afsar Kaifi @AfsarKaifi said, “Blockbuster,” while another user said ‘Massive da.” One said, “Vijay is the soul of Varisu.”

One user named Mershal Mohan called it, “Thalapathy Day,” and another user Vishnu Vijay said, “Love you Anna.”

All you need to know about the film Varisu

Varisu is an emotional story, written and directed by Vamshi Paidapally, a National Award winner, famous for directing big Telugu films like Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri, and Maharshi.

The Vijay-starrer was originally going to be named Thalapathy 66 because it's the 66th movie in the actor's career. However, the name was revised to Varisu. The film has been cleared with a U certificate.

Varisu follows Vijay's Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. After Varisu, Vijay has reportedly turned his attention to Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, Thalapathy 67.

Varisu cast

Varisu features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady alongside Thalapathy. Apart from the superstar duo, the film features Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Jayasudha, Sangeetha Krish, Yogi Babu, Srikanth, Shaam, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, and Shivaji Guruvayoor also feature in the movie in supporting roles. Actor Mahesh Babu also makes a brief cameo in the film.