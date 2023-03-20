WATCH: Tesla cars come up with a light show on RRR's Naatu Naatu, It's 'Super Cool'

The light show seems to have been made possible through the use of running light show files on the Tesla computers on board the vehicle.

The world has been gripped by ‘Naatu Naatu’ fever ever since the peppy dance number from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ won Best Original Song at the Oscars. A win at the biggest cinema awards in the world has meant that more and more people have become fans of the movie and the song. Now, a series of Tesla cars have given their tribute to the movie’s song with a light show in New Jersey, United States.

In a video shared by the official ‘RRR’ account on Twitter, a series of Tesla cars can be seen in a parking lot and the assembled cars flash their headlights in sync with the beats of “Naatu Naatu” for a mesmerising light show.

"@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of Oscar Winning Song Naatu Naatu in New Jersey," read the tweet. The minute-long video has now gone viral with over 2.4 lakh views and 15,700 likes. People have been amazed by the mesmerising light show and expressed their admiration for the same.

“Damn that's so cool!” wrote one user.

“Feeling So Proud,” added another.

The light show seems to have been made possible through the use of running light show files on the Tesla computers on board the vehicle.

The Tesla light show is not the only viral Twitter clip about ‘RRR’ and Naatu Naatu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared a video from the German Ambassador to India, Phillip Ackermann. The video shared on Twitter showed the Indo-German team at the German Embassy in New Delhi dancing to the beats of Naatu Naatu on the streets of the national capital.

Sharing the video, Ackermann tweeted, “Germans can't dance? Me and my Indo-German team celebrated “Naatu Naatu’s” victory at the 95th Oscar in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!”

“The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well!” PM Modi wrote while sharing Ackermann’s original post.

Ackermann and his team were inspired by Ambassador Chang Jae-bok and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in New Delhi. The team at the Korean Embassy recreated the iconic dance from the movie and shared it on Twitter.

“All the members of the Korean Embassy had such a wonderful time making the Naatu Naatu video. Thank you RRR! We are RRRooting for you in this year’s Oscars!” the embassy wrote.