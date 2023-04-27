Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal wrap up shoot for Dunki in Kashmir

Dunki will be Shah Rukh Khan's first film with Taapsee Pannu. The movie centres around a Punjabi boy who relocates to Canada, with immigration being a prominent theme.

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal have wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film Dunki in Sonmarg, Kashmir. This was confirmed by a fan account on Twitter, which shared a video and a photo of Shah Rukh Khan from Sonmarg. The photo shows the actor looking suave in a black jacket and sunglasses, posing with fans.

Earlier this week, videos of Shah Rukh and his team at a Sonmarg resort went viral on social media. The actor was greeted with flowers and a white shawl upon his arrival at the resort and was seen surrounded by dozens of people.

According to a Pinkvilla report, following the end of the Kashmir schedule, Shah Rukh Khan will film a significant underwater sequence for the movie. While it will not be an action sequence, it is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the film’s plot. Nonetheless, the shoot's underwater location has yet to be determined.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is Shah Rukh's first collaboration with the National Film Award-winning director. In addition, Dunki will be Shah Rukh Khan's first film with Taapsee Pannu. The movie centres around a Punjabi boy who relocates to Canada, with immigration being a prominent theme.

Along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Krystle D'Souza and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released in December this year.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Pathaan, and will be seen next in Atlee's upcoming action film Jawan.