entertainment News

2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 12:41:59 PM IST (Updated)

The movie is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, the man behind the blockbuster hit ‘War’. 

The trailer of Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film ‘Pathaan’ was released at 11 am on Tuesday as promised by Shah Rukh Khan yesterday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Sharing a series of pictures ahead of the launch, SRK said on Monday, “The mission is about to start… Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launch...”

The trailer promises an action film with Shah Rukh Khan who plays Pathan in the movie taking on John Abraham's character as his adversary.
ALSO READ:
 Pathaan movie controversy: Censor board suggests changes to film and songs
‘Pathaan’ has built considerable hype around it as the film marks SRK’s return to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. The film also stars Deepika Padukone opposite SRK and John Abraham as the main villain. SRK is playing the role of RAW field agent Feroz Pathaan.
The movie is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, the man behind the blockbuster hit ‘War’. ‘Pathaan’ is going to be part of the YRF Spy Universe.
ALSO READ: Fans are blown away by Pathaan’s new 'drool-worthy' song
Reports suggest that Salman Khan will be making a cameo in the movie as Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore. As the trailer dropped on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, who played Kabir Dhaliwal in ‘War’, some fans are expecting to see him in a cameo as well.
The movie’s first teaser was released on SRK’s birthday with extremely positive fan reactions. The 1-minute and 24-second long teaser has already garnered nearly 69 million views on YRF’s YouTube handle.
ALSO READ: Bajrang Dal members destroy posters of ‘Pathaan’ at Ahmedabad mall, issue warning to multiplex
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 10, 2023 11:14 AM IST

X