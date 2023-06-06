Watch: Lust Stories 2 teaser featuring Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia is here

Lust Stories 2, whose trailer was dropped on Netflix India, is helmed by four directors — Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and R Balki.

Netflix India has dropped the teaser for Lust Stories 2, which is a follow-up to the Emmy Nominated anthology series Lust Stories released in 2018. The second instalment is headlined by a fresh cast which features stars like Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Neena Gupta, among others.

Lust Stories 2 is helmed by four directors, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and R Balki. The series is bankrolled by Flying Unicorn Entertainment and RSVP.

The anthology explores the concepts of love and relationships in modern society. Through individual love stories the directors delve into the complexities of relationships, love and lust.

The teaser of the upcoming anthology has got sass, class and it will spotlight relationships and intimacy from the female perspective.

The teaser’s description reads, "Here’s us teasing you before we take you on the full ride! Are you ready for it?"

Watch the official teaser here:

https://youtu.be/4aanxonXWiM

The teaser is getting a good response from the audiences and it has crossed five lakh views on YouTube within few hours of release.

The teaser opens with Neena Gupta as an elderly grandmother sharing marital advice with a couple. She tells them that before buying a car, a test drive is important and it is the same for getting into a marriage.

The teaser continues and Kajol appears to be teasing a young man while on the other hand Mrunal dances at a club with Angad Bedi. Next, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia appear making goofy poses and the teaser ends with Neena Gupta saying, "Jo karke tu paeda hua woh bakwas hai?” (roughly translated: how you were born... it's nothing to speak of really)

The first part of the miniseries was widely successful and it was nominated for the Emmy Awards in two categories- Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and the Best Drama Series in 2019. The first part of the anthology was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee.