Watch: Lust Stories 2 teaser featuring Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia is here

Netflix India has dropped the teaser for Lust Stories 2, which is a follow-up to the Emmy Nominated anthology series Lust Stories released in 2018. The second instalment is headlined by a fresh cast which features stars like Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Neena Gupta, among others.

Lust Stories 2 is helmed by four directors, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and R Balki. The series is bankrolled by Flying Unicorn Entertainment and RSVP.

The anthology explores the concepts of love and relationships in modern society. Through individual love stories the directors delve into the complexities of relationships, love and lust.