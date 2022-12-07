Watch Kajol’s Salaam Venky, Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr this week

The second week of December will see films ranging from thriller, fantasy, horror, and action genres dropping on OTT platforms like Netflix as well as releasing in multiplexes. Check our curated list of the most exciting six.

As the world gears up for the holiday season, OTT platforms and theatres are lining up new releases to captivate the imagination of audiences. The second week of December will have films ranging from thriller, fantasy, horror, and action. Movies on the Christmas theme are also releasing on streaming platforms.

Here's a look at some of the new releases scheduled for this week across theatres and OTT platforms.

CAT

Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, revenge drama series CAT is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 9. Noted actor Randeep Hooda plays the role of an innocent Sikh man called Gurnam who gets embroiled in drug trafficking.

Salaam Venky

Directed by Revathi, Salaam Venky is based on a true story of a mother and son, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The movie has actors Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose and Rajeev Khandelwal in lead roles. Salaam Venky will hit the theatres on December 9.

God’s Crooked Lines

God’s Crooked Lines is a thriller based on an eponymous novel by Torcuato Luca de Tena. The plot follows the story of a private detective who checks into a psychiatric hospital to investigate another patient’s death. Goya Award winner Bárbara Lennie stars in this thriller releasing on Netflix on December 9.

Blurr

Blurr is a horror-thriller releasing on OTT platform Zee5 on December 9. Helmed by Ajay Bahl, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in leading roles. Blurr is a remake of the 2010 Spanish horror and psychological thriller film Julia's Eyes. The plot revolves around a woman who is slowly losing her eyesight while investigating the death of her twin sister.

I Hate Christmas

I Hate Christmas is the first Italian Christmas series on Netflix, featuring Pilar Fogliati. The romantic comedy series, which revolves around a young, independent girl who is trying to find a boyfriend before Christmas, drops on Netflix on December 7.

Coffee With Kadhal

Tamil romantic comedy Coffee With Kadhal is directed by Sundar C and stars Jiiva, Jai, Amritha Aiyer, Malvika Sharma, Raiza, Samyuktha, Dhivyadharshini and Srikanth. The story revolves around the love lives of three siblings — Srikanth, Jai and Jiiva. This is also the last film of the late actor Pratap Pothen. It will be available for streaming on Zee5 from December 9.