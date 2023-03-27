English
Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood visit Golden temple amid Fateh shooting

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 27, 2023 5:46:50 PM IST (Published)

Filmmaker Vaibhav Mishra's action thriller, ‘Fateh’ is produced by Sonu Sood’s production house, Shakti Sagar Productions.

Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood on Monday visited Golden Temple in Amritsar amid shooting for their upcoming movie ‘Fateh’. Sharing glimpses from their visit to Golden Temple on Instagram, Sonu Sood wrote, “Waheguru ji da Khalsa Sri Waheguru ji ki Fateh.”

View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Shooting for the movie Fateh started last week in Punjab. Sood also shared footage of his visit to a school on the first day of the shooting. Sharing a video clip Sood tweeted, “Started the shoot of my film Fateh by upgrading a school in Punjab.”
 
Jacqueline also shared a post on Instagram from the first day of the shoot where she is seen outside the Gurudwara with Sonu Sood. In another photo, both Bollywood stars are seen sitting on a bullet. She wrote, “Beautiful first day for Fateh.”
 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Filmmaker Vaibhav Mishra's action thriller, ‘Fateh’, is produced by Sonu Sood’s production house, Shakti Sagar Productions.
As per reports this movie is based on cybercrime and lead actor, Sonu Sood has also met a few professional hackers so that the story could be presented with depth. He has been working on its script for a long time.
Sonu Sood was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. Jacqueline’s last movie was Selfie featuring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.
Jacqueline Fernandez has been in news for the last few months over her alleged connection with jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Sukesh is the main accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion and money laundering case, which is being investigated by Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is also accused in a few other cases being investigated by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
Jacqueline was also named as an accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed by ED. She was summoned by ED several times for interrogation.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
