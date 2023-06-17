After the success of season 16 of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is all set to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show will be streaming on Voot Select and JioCinema from Saturday, June 17.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has turned out to be one of the most entertaining television shows in India. The reality show, despite its share of controversies, has successfully completed 16 seasons. Now, the second season of the OTT-only version of the television series is going to be streaming today, June 17.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have drama, exciting tasks, and fights among contestants similar to the TV version.

Here is everything that you need to know about Bigg Boss OTT 2:

When will Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere?

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be streaming on Voot Select and JioCinema from Saturday, June 17. The show will be aired 24/7; however, there will be an hour-long episode released on a daily basis. The new episodes will be streamed at 9 PM every day on the OTT platforms.

Where to watch the show?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be aired on JioCinema and Voot Select only. All the episodes of the show will be available for free on streaming platforms.

Who will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2?

In the previous season of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar was the host of the show. However, in this edition, Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show. In the official teaser of the show, Salman Khan was featured in the title song, ‘Lagi Baji’, with a tagline of “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi”.

Who are the contestants?

The show is all about the journey of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Just like every season of the TV show and OTT version in the past, there will be a bunch of prominent names as contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as well. The confirmed contestants for the new season are Anjali Arora, Aaliya Siddiqui, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Baroacha, Jad Hadid, Palak Pursvani, Puneet Superstar, and many more. According to reports, Sunny Leone will also be participating in the show as a special guest.