After the success of season 16 of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is all set to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show will be streaming on Voot Select and JioCinema from Saturday, June 17.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has turned out to be one of the most entertaining television shows in India. The reality show, despite its share of controversies, has successfully completed 16 seasons. Now, the second season of the OTT-only version of the television series is going to be streaming today, June 17.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have drama, exciting tasks, and fights among contestants similar to the TV version.