CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsWatch Bigg Boss OTT 2 online: Here is how to stream Salman Khan show live

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 online: Here is how to stream Salman Khan show live

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 online: Here is how to stream Salman Khan show live
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023 12:13:56 PM IST (Updated)

After the success of season 16 of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is all set to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show will be streaming on Voot Select and JioCinema from Saturday, June 17.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has turned out to be one of the most entertaining television shows in India. The reality show, despite its share of controversies, has successfully completed 16 seasons. Now, the second season of the OTT-only version of the television series is going to be streaming today, June 17.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have drama, exciting tasks, and fights among contestants similar to the TV version.
The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was aired on the Voot app. Now, the second season of the show is all set to premiere on OTT with Salman Khan as the host.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X