homeentertainment News

Watch any movie for Rs 99: PVR's special ticket price on 'Cinema Lovers Day' tomorrow

Watch any movie for Rs 99: PVR's special ticket price on 'Cinema Lovers Day' tomorrow

2 Min(s) Read

By Anushka Sharma  Jan 19, 2023 6:45:21 PM IST (Published)

PVR is celebrating Cinema Lovers Day on Friday, January 20. The special price is applicable on all movies and shows but in tier 1 cities only. It excludes recliners and premium formats. The price offer tickets are available at box office counters or on the PVR Cinemas app and its website.

PVR is offering cinema tickets at Rs 99 only on Friday, January 20, to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day, which is a great offer considering regular tickets come for Rs 200-800 depending on city and theatre. PVR is celebrating Cinema Lovers Day on January 20. The offer comes as a treat for cinema lovers. "We are celebrating the magic of movies at a magical price for #CinemaLoversDay! Watch movies at #PVR for just ₹99 on 20th Jan'23. Applicable for any movie, any show; so book your tickets ASAP!," PVR tweeted about the offer.

Recommended Articles

View All

Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years

Jan 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it

Jan 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds

Jan 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The offer is applicable on all movies and shows but comes with some terms and conditions. It is not applicable in all cities but in tier 1 cities only. It excludes recliners and premium formats, PVR said. The discounted tickets are available at box office counters or on the PVR Cinemas app and its website.

ALSO READ | PVR back in black in Q3 with regional movies setting box office afire

Last year, on September 16, several multiplex chains lowered the ticket prices to celebrate the ‘National Cinema Day.’ PVR, INOX, Carnival, Cinepolis, Miraj, Delite, etc offered tickets priced at Rs 75 only on more than 4,000 screens.

ALSO READ |  PVR opens 19 screens in Jaipur, Bengaluru and Gurugram and crosses 900-screens mark
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MoviesPVR Cinemas

Previous Article

Grammy Awards 2023: Taylor Swift, Adele, Beyonce and more nominated for songwriting award

Next Article

PVR back in black in Q3 with regional movies setting box office afire