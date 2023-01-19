Watch any movie for Rs 99: PVR's special ticket price on 'Cinema Lovers Day' tomorrow

PVR is celebrating Cinema Lovers Day on Friday, January 20. The special price is applicable on all movies and shows but in tier 1 cities only. It excludes recliners and premium formats. The price offer tickets are available at box office counters or on the PVR Cinemas app and its website.

PVR is offering cinema tickets at Rs 99 only on Friday, January 20, to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day, which is a great offer considering regular tickets come for Rs 200-800 depending on city and theatre. PVR is celebrating Cinema Lovers Day on January 20. The offer comes as a treat for cinema lovers. "We are celebrating the magic of movies at a magical price for #CinemaLoversDay! Watch movies at #PVR for just ₹99 on 20th Jan'23. Applicable for any movie, any show; so book your tickets ASAP!," PVR tweeted about the offer.

We are celebrating the magic of movies at a magical price for #CinemaLoversDay! Watch movies at #PVR for just ₹99 on 20th Jan'23.Applicable for any movie, any show; so book your tickets ASAP! Book now: https://t.co/xjsmSdYACR*Offer valid only for select cities, T&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/aBBvzoWA4c— P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) January 19, 2023

The offer is applicable on all movies and shows but comes with some terms and conditions. It is not applicable in all cities but in tier 1 cities only. It excludes recliners and premium formats, PVR said. The discounted tickets are available at box office counters or on the PVR Cinemas app and its website.

