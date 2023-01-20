Watch: Cute ring bearer surprises guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant on January 19 in a grand ceremony held at the Ambani residence in Mumbai

Nita and Mukesh Ambani celebrated the engagement of their younger son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant amid much fanfare. The Ambani family invited the who's who of the world for the lavish ceremony, which was held at their home Antilia in Mumbai on January 19. It's a given that any Ambani celebration has an elite guestlist comprising celebrities, Thursday night's party was no different. From Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri, to superstar Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Varun Dhawan. cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali all showed up for the grand event.

While the celebrations were a not-to-be missed opportunity for Bollywood celebrities , a special ring-bearer stole everyone's heart and the video of it is just adorable.

Watch the video below:

The evening started with members of the Ambani family, led by Anant's sister Isha Ambani going to Radhika Merchant's home to invite them for the function. Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional Gujarati ceremony

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani first visited the family temple of the Ambanis to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Then the special ring bearer, a golden retriever, was called upon to bring the engagement rings. The couple exchanged the rings amid cheers and blessings. The ceremony was followed by a surprise dance performance by Nita, who was joined by husband Mukesh Ambani.

Radhika Merchant was dressed in a gold lehenga for her big day and Anant Ambani wore a deep blue outfit.

Nita Ambani wore a red-gold sari, Shloka Ambani was seen in an ivory lehenga with pastel flowers and Isha Ambani wore a white lehenga.

Anant’s brother, Akash Ambani, wore a teal-coloured outfit, while Mukesh Ambani wore a gold-coloured kurta pyjama with a golden jacket.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The two families announced in 2019 that Anant and Radhika would get married in the near future.