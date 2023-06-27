CNBC TV18
Warner Bros's new 'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' game takes you back to Hogwarts

By Anand Singha  Jun 27, 2023 8:30:53 PM IST (Published)

The experience of "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened" is now available for free download on both iOS and Android platforms.

Warner Bros and NetEase have teamed up to release an exciting new video game called "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened."  This  role-playing video game, launched on Tuesday, June 27, transports players into the hallowed halls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as immortalized in J.K. Rowling's beloved "Harry Potter" series.

In this free-to-play experience, aspiring witches and wizards can delve into an immersive curriculum, mastering a plethora of spells. With the power of magic at their fingertips, players can conquer challenges and partake in exhilarating quests.
But the magic doesn't end there. "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened" grants players the opportunity to summon iconic "Harry Potter" characters, including the brilliant Hermione Granger and the lovable Rubeus Hagrid, as steadfast allies in their battles. Together, they will triumph over formidable foes and navigate treacherous obstacles.
