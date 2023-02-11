Warner Bros and DC Studios drop first poster for The Flash featuring Barry Allen

DC Studios have dropped the first poster for the upcoming flick The Flash. The poster sees Barry Allen standing in the Batcave all suited up. The teaser for the movie is expected during the Super Bowl Final on Sunday. Co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios Peter Saffran and James Gun have confirmed rumours that the upcoming movie will ‘reset’ the DC universe

Warner Bros and DC Studios have dropped the first poster for the upcoming superhero flick The Flash. The poster sees Barry Allen, or the Flash, standing in the Batcave all suited up. The teaser for the movie is expected during the Super Bowl Final on Sunday.

“Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer,” the film’s official Twitter handle shared.

Ezra Miller, who is returning to the role despite many controversies, is seen in the poster in a completely new outfit. Also, prominently featured in the poster are symbols of Batman, possibly hinting that the caped crusader may have a big role to play in the movie. The poster also features the tagline “Worlds Collide”, further hinting that the movie will see multiple universes and timelines.

DC Studios Co-Chairman James Gunn, who took over the role recently, called the movie one of the greatest superhero movies ever made. “Can I say one more thing? The Flash is f—ing amazing. Like it's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. (Director) Andy Muschietti did an amazing job,” Gunn said during a presser.

Apart from Miller, the movie also stars Michael Keaton who will be reprising his role as Batman for the first time since 1992 as well as Ben Affleck who is set to portray his version of Batman from the DC Cinematic Universe. Other cast members include Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, and Michael Shannon, who returns as General Zod from Man of Steel with Antje Traue as Faora-Ul.

Co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios Peter Saffran and Gun have confirmed rumours that the upcoming movie will ‘reset’ the DC universe, allowing the studio to go ahead with their planned 10-year reboot of the franchise.