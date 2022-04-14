Most of us at one point in our lives thought about living forever – achieving immortality. Achieving immortality has been a trope in all genres of fiction including science fiction where immortality is often achieved through uploading the human consciousness to a machine of some kind. Now a Metaverse company is trying to offer pseudo-immortality through a ‘Live Forever’ mode.

Somnium Space will soon allow users to store their personal data like their body language, movements, and conversations and then have them duplicated through an avatar that will move, talk and sound just like them. The feature will allow users to ‘live on’ forever – opening doors for family members to communicate with passed away dear ones for all time.

The company’s dream stems from the traumatic experience of the group’s founder and CEO, Artur Sychov. Sychov had lost his father to an aggressive form of cancer that killed him in just a few years. Sychov then wanted to develop a way for individuals to somehow be able to connect to family members who had passed away.

“Literally, if I die—and I have this data collected—people can come or my kids, they can come in, and they can have a conversation with my avatar, with my movements, with my voice,” he told Vice. “You will meet the person. And you would maybe for the first 10 minutes while talking to that person, you would not know that it's actually AI. That’s the goal.”

To achieve this goal, they need a copious amount of data, something that VR technology is able to capture with ease. VR technology is easily able to collect 200-300 times the data that can be collected through a mobile phone.

“We can take this data and apply AI to it and recreate you as an avatar on your land parcel or inside your NFT world, and people will be able to come and talk to you,” Sychov said to Vice.

But Sychov doesn’t want to monetise the data. The company hopes to earn its money through monetizing the “Live Forever” service itself, which it aims to keep as affordable as possible. For now, early adopters can opt in to the service for just $50 a year.