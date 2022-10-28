Wakanda Forever: Catch teaser as Neeraj Chopra stars in epic promo for latest Marvel flick

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional return to the Kingdom of Wakanda after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra’s crossover promotion campaign for the film adds another element — the thrill of the unknown.

Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra’s latest salvo is for Marvel's superhero flick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The athlete with movie star looks flung his javelin to secure an historic Olympic gold medal in 2020 — and now he is lifting the spear to launch Wakanda Forever. Starring in an epic crossover promotion campaign, fans can see Neeraj don a new avatar to promote the upcoming movie.

“Sports or war, those who win never miss. Sometimes for the country, sometimes for myself, this time I am lifting my javelin for Black Panther,” wrote the athlete on Twitter in Hindi. He shared a teaser of himself in an imposing black outfit cut with footage from the film. Viewers can see Neeraj drop down from the sky in a perfect three-point landing before taking a run up to launch his javelin.

Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi. Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye.November 11. Don’t miss the action. #WakandaForever@Marvel_India pic.twitter.com/4SJ3BuyuEm— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 28, 2022

The teaser was also shared by Marvel India’s Twitter handle. “Flight of the javelin meets the might of the spear. Champion meets champion. The unstoppable Neeraj Chopra meets The Black Panther. 11th November. Don't miss the Action,” they wrote in the caption.

Flight of the javelin meets the might of the spear. Champion meets champion. The unstoppable @Neeraj_chopra1 meets The Black Panther.11th November. Don't miss the Action.#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/9vsbV5k6Nn— Marvel India (@Marvel_India) October 28, 2022

Directed and written by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional return to the Kingdom of Wakanda after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reaction to the teasers has been hugely positive and many are expecting it to be the biggest Marvel release after Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will open in theatres on November 11.