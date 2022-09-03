Vivek Oberoi birthday special: A look at his best performances 

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Actor Vivek Oberoi is celebrating his 46th birthday on September 3, 2022.

Happy Birthday, Vivek Oberoi. The actor announced his arrival in Bollywood with a power-packed role in Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster drama, Company. The film earned him two Filmfare awards.

Vivek instantly shot to fame and became a popular name amongst fans. In his over 2-decade long career, the actor has worked in a range of films from different genres. On his birthday today, we take a look at some of his finest performances on the big screen.

1)Shootout at Lokhandwala

Vivek Oberoi played the lead character in this film and left the audience in awe with his acting prowess. Based on a true event, the film is inspired by the real-life encounter of gangster Mahindra Dolas aka Maya Dolas by the Mumbai police in 1991. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles.

2) Yuva

Released in the year 2004, Mani Ratnam's Yuva revolves around three young men, Vivek Oberoi being one of them, from different strata of society. Vivek played Arjun whereas, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan are seen essaying the roles of Michael and Lallan respectively. The film traces the way their lives get entangled.

3) Saathiya

A remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey, this Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerjee film is a romance drama. The two fall in love and get married, going against the will of their parents. The movie beautifully captures the essence of true love. As it progresses, the story of Saathiya keeps you engaged with the various ups and downs in Rani and Vivek’s relationship, and how they overcome every problem to choose love over everything else.

4) Omkara

Director Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara is an adaptation of Shakespeare's novel, Othello. The film featured Vivek Oberoi in the role of Keshwar 'Kesu Firangi' Upadhyay. Omkara revolves around the story of Omkara played by Ajay Devgan, a gangster who facilitates political crimes.

5) Masti

Director Indra Kumar's Masti which eventually went on to become a franchise film revolves around the story of three married men played by Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh. Bored with their married lives, the trio sets on to have some adventure in life, but it soon turns into a misadventure. The film is packed with comic relief for the audience.