Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Fursat’, shot on iPhone 14 Pro, released on YouTube

The short film starring Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi has been released on Apple’s official YouTube channel. Vishal Bhardwaj said a traditional film camera comes with 10 people, 3 attendants, and 10 boxes of lenses which limits the ability to move around quickly. He said the iPhone allowed him to be quick and the phone’s ‘Action Mode’ was the biggest surprise for him.

Fursat, a short film directed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, has been released on YouTube. The short film is entirely shot on Apple iPhone 14 Pro. It has also been shared on Apple’s official YouTube channel. The 30-minute film starring Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi tells the story of a man who finds an ancient relic called ‘Doordarshak’ which tells him the future.

This is the first Indian film to be shot using an iPhone 14 Pro.

The movie has been described as a story of “a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present”.

Fursat features vocalists Sukhwinder Singh and Kailash Kher, and it has an original composition by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyricist Gulzar.

“In Fursat, we’ve covered a lot of things in action mode. If you see the raw footage, the visual is so jarring and destabilised. In action mode, it’s so smooth. You have to see it to believe it. I’ve never had this kind of scale in my films ever before. And this can tell you about the scale iPhone can achieve,” Bhardwaj said, as reported by Business Today.

This is not the first time a film has been shot using the iPhone. The ‘Shot on iPhone’ marketing campaign from Apple was launched to showcase the photo and video capabilities of its flagship smartphones. The campaign started in 2021 after the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and its ‘Cinematic mode’ that mimics professional videography techniques with the addition of on-the-fly depth of field effects to recognized subjects.

Apple has worked with film directors to create films such as the Black and LGBTQ+ communities-based film Tangerine, the psychological horror film Unsane and more using the latest iPhone technology.