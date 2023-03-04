Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Mahakaleshwar temple on Saturday morning, a day after the 3rd Test match between India and Australia. A viral post on social media showed the celebrity couple sitting inside the temple along with other devotees and priests.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of the 4th Test match against Australia. In a Twitter post, which has now gone viral, the celebrity couple can be seen sitting inside the temple along with other devotees.

They visited the temple on Saturday morning, a day after the 3rd Test match between India and Australia in Indore came to an end.

“We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple,” Anushka Sharma said, as per news agency ANI.

Virat and Anushka were also seen participating in the ‘Bhasma Aarti’ (offering with ashes), which is a famous ritual performed at the temple. It is performed between 4 am and 5:30 am, during the Brahma Muhurta, as per a Times Now report.

#WATCH | Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today morning pic.twitter.com/FBq3KsrNU2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 4, 2023

Earlier this year, Virat and Anushka visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika. They visited Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan, and in Rishikesh, they visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram.

In the ongoing Test series between India and Australia, Australia beat India by nine wickets at the Holkar stadium in Indore in the 3rd match of the series. India crumbled to 109 runs in the first innings, with only Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a half-century in the second innings. Pujara’s knock saved the hosts from losing the game by an innings.

After the win, Australia qualified for the World Test Championship final, which will be played at The Oval stadium in London in June.

As for India, another Test match win is needed in the upcoming final Test of the series to guarantee themselves a place in the final against Australia.

The fourth and final Test match will be played in Ahmedabad from March 9.

Anushka Sharma will feature as the lead in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix this year.