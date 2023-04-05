Vir Das and The Field Dream: Indian stand-up comics are dreaming bigger, bolder

Vir Das isn’t asking for much. Just the moon. Yes, his newest dream is that far-fetched–he wants to perform at a cricket stadium. You can watch him work towards this chutzpah of a dream on YouTube in his new docu-series The Field Dream.

It’s a great time to be an Indian stand-up comic. After a decade of experimenting and shooting in the dark, it feels like they are on the cusp of a breakthrough, an epochal moment in the performative art form’s short, tumultuous history.

For context, let’s do a quick recap of some of the goings on of just the last month. Anubhav Singh Bassi, who has made a career out of oversharing about his days of inane merrymaking and repartee at NLU Lucknow, made his Hindi film debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar on March 8. Ten days ago, Sumukhi Suresh sold out a solo 1,000-seater show in Bengaluru. Abhishek Upmanyu recently released a subscription-only special on YouTube, a first-of-its-kind—an equal parts brilliant and funny anomaly in a sea of mediocre Prime Video offerings. And last week, Kanan Gill shared on Instagram that he’d been filming in Norway for the past 45 days for an upcoming romantic comedy called Christmas As Usual, slated to release on Netflix later this year.

As if all of this was not pushing the envelope enough, Vir Das—the undisputed king of the genre—wants to tear the damn thing apart beyond recognition or repair. He wants to perform stand-up in a cricket stadium.

The 43-year-old comic released the first episode of his new docu-series, The Field Dream, on YouTube on March 27. In a little over 11 minutes, he reveals to his friends and collaborators Kavi Shastri and Akash Sharma what he calls his biggest, craziest, and most ridiculous dream yet. It’s regular for star performers to release behind-the-scenes footage gloating about their journey and the hardships that they had to overcome after a mega show gets successful but The Field Dream is different. This is Das making the audience a part of his journey as he works towards the end goal, without knowing how or if it would materialise at all. This is his way of manifesting his most ambitious bet yet. In the first episode Bomb Drop, he says it could be the end of his career. Or, maybe an unprecedented career milestone no one saw coming?

I met Das in 2018 in his Mumbai office ahead of the release of his second Netflix special, Losing It. He had had an incredible year, touring 28 countries in 10 months. In the introduction to that interview, I’d written that Das was on a professional high. Little did I know that in less than five years, I’d be watching him on YouTube trying to do the unthinkable. As I sat down to watch, I had several questions. So did Shastri and Sharma. Of course, Das knew we would. So, in his characteristic, unassuming style, he speaks his mind. “It’s not swag, it’s not money. It’s not even a flex. I’m not competing with live shows. I want to compete with a feeling.

“If you look at stand-up and if you look at cricket, there’s no ‘eh’ cricket match. You either leave a cricket match overjoyed or devastated. Stand-up, or at least my stand-up, is exactly the same way, where you either love me or you goddamn hate me from the bottom of your soul. You know that feeling when you are all walking to your cars or auto rickshaws together, and you’re like my god, what did we just see?

“I’m trying to go for that feeling. I’m not trying to sell 25,000 tickets in a big bartan. I want to make people feel as good with stand-up as they do when they see India win a cricket match,” he says.

Das isn’t asking for much. Just the moon. Yes, it is that far-fetched. For Indians have worshipped cricket for generations. The sport is deeply embedded in our cultural, collective fabric. Even if we are warming up to stand-up comedy, it’s still too new, too nascent. Das sure has the credibility to sell out an entire cricket stadium but to do a set that matches the experience and euphoria of watching India win a cricket match? That’s definitely punching way above his weight, even for Vir Das, the most recognisable, loved Indian stand-up comic in the world.

The episode starts and concludes with him talking to someone important on the phone. Before it ends, he says to them, “Every other performer, whether they are a singer, dancer, a filmstar or a DJ, they get to play cherished Indian venues. Why not my art form?”

It’s a valid, pointed question that no Indian stand-up comic has asked before. But by now, we know to trust Vir Das to be the first man forward, whether it be opening up obscure international markets or redefining what comedy can be and all that it can do. It feels only right then that he, who has been leading the way for an entire generation of comics after him, wrests the limits of the genre yet again and empowers others to want big even if it comes at a dear cost.

At one point in the episode, Shastri says, “Vir is a child.” I’m glad that he is. For it takes one to believe in miracles enough to make them happen. Though Das has not announced the total number of episodes yet, he will come up with one every 10 days until we see him make a stage out of a cricket pitch, or as he says, end his career. Looking at his singular journey so far, I have good faith that either way, by the end of it, the Indian stand-up comedy scene would not be the same again.