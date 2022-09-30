Vikram Vedha clocks Rs 2 crore in Day 1 advance bookings, 6 times lower than Ponniyin Selvan I

By CNBCTV18.com

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's latest film Vikram Vedha, which created a lot of buzz with its impressive trailer, was released in the theatres today. However, compared to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I, which was also released today, Vikram Vedha has not been able to set the cash registers ringing so far.

The thriller drama directed by Pushkar and Gayatri sold tickets worth just over Rs 2 crore in advance booking for its opening day by Thursday evening, Hindustan Times reported quoting trade sources. On the other hand, Ponniyin Selvan’s has a day one advance booking of over Rs 12 crore by the same time.

Reportedly, Vikram Vedha's advance booking stood lower than the opening day collection of Shamshera, which grossed Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1, and Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which made Rs 2.8 crore, both of which did not do very well at the box office.

According to trade analysts, Vikram Vedha, which is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film by the same name, can still redeem itself with word of mouth. The film, which sees Hrithik Roshan making a comeback after three years, has received a positive response from critics and trade analysts. This is likely to push sales over the weekend.

Based on the trends, some analysts have said the film could rake in a maximum of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore on its opening day as compared to estimates of Rs 15 crore at the domestic box office provided by others. If the film nets Rs 15 crore, it will be the second- or third-highest opening for a Hindi film this year after Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.