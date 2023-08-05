Meet this content creator who left high paying job in US to pursue acting

According to The Indian Express report, when Vikas was asked about his parent’s reaction to this crucial decision, he said, “I come from a middle-class family. My father was in the government sector and retired recently. So they know the importance of a stable job. However, they have resigned to the fact of letting me do what I want.”

Vikas Yadav is a popular name in the content creation community as he creates related and humorous videos for social media. Despite having a job in the United States with a salary of more than Rs 1 crore per annum, Vikas decided to return to India to fulfil his dream of pursuing acting.

The 30-year-old social media influencer, who grew up in Delhi, has a strong educational background as he holds a BTech degree from Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Delhi, and also has an MBA from IIM Lucknow. After completing his studies, Vikas was working in a US based management consulting company as a project manager in the analytics and consulting department.

However, his passion for pursuing full time acting led him to take the decision of leaving the plum job in the US and returning to India.

Reportedly, in 2015, Vikas had attended a four-month theatre workshop at Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts in Delhi and also acted in a play that was based on “Khamosh Adalat Jaari hai” by Vijay Tendulkar.

According to The Indian Express report, when Vikas was asked about his parent’s reaction to this crucial decision, he said, “I come from a middle-class family. My father was in the government sector and retired recently. So they know the importance of a stable job. However, they have resigned to the fact of letting me do what I want.”

Additionally, Vikas added that his educational background is what makes him confident to pursue any of his passions as well. He is also going for an acting course at Barry John Acting Studio.

As reported by the Indian Express, Vikas mentioned that his earnings as a content creator is considerably less than his salary in the US, however, he is getting all the support from his wife who works in the corporate sector.