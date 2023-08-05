CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsMeet this content creator who left high paying job in US to pursue acting

Meet this content creator who left high paying job in US to pursue acting

Meet this content creator who left high paying job in US to pursue acting
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 5, 2023 7:36:59 PM IST (Published)

According to The Indian Express report, when Vikas was asked about his parent’s reaction to this crucial decision, he said, “I come from a middle-class family. My father was in the government sector and retired recently. So they know the importance of a stable job. However, they have resigned to the fact of letting me do what I want.”

Vikas Yadav is a popular name in the content creation community as he creates related and humorous videos for social media. Despite having a job in the United States with a salary of more than Rs 1 crore per annum, Vikas decided to return to India to fulfil his dream of pursuing acting.

The 30-year-old social media influencer, who grew up in Delhi, has a strong educational background as he holds a BTech degree from Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Delhi, and also has an MBA from IIM Lucknow. After completing his studies, Vikas was working in a US based management consulting company as a project manager in the analytics and consulting department.


However, his passion for pursuing full time acting led him to take the decision of leaving the plum job in the US and returning to India.

Reportedly, in 2015, Vikas had attended a four-month theatre workshop at Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts in Delhi and also acted in a play that was based on “Khamosh Adalat Jaari hai” by Vijay Tendulkar.

According to The Indian Express report, when Vikas was asked about his parent’s reaction to this crucial decision, he said, “I come from a middle-class family. My father was in the government sector and retired recently. So they know the importance of a stable job. However, they have resigned to the fact of letting me do what I want.”

Additionally, Vikas added that his educational background is what makes him confident to pursue any of his passions as well. He is also going for an acting course at Barry John Acting Studio.

Also read: Meet Vedant Lamba, who is on track to make Rs 100 crore from simply reselling sneakers

As reported by the Indian Express, Vikas mentioned that his earnings as a content creator is considerably less than his salary in the US, however, he is getting all the support from his wife who works in the corporate sector.

Currently, Vikas has more than 2.50 lakh followers on Instagram in which he posts relatable and satirical videos about day to day life of a common man. The content of Vikas is usually inspired by his observations from different situations.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

content creation

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Aug 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X