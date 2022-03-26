Vikas Khanna: To dream big, you should also be able to take the beating and criticism

Now that the world is opening up again, a lot of literature is emerging from the last two years, narrating all sorts of stories--of devastation, uncertainty, systemic failure, hope, and heroes who rose to action when their country and people needed them the most.

One of them was top chef Vikas Khanna, who organised Feed India, one of the biggest food drives in the country that provided meals and essentials to millions of Indians at a time when both means and movement were under lockdown.

Khanna recently published his experiences of conceiving and executing Feed India from New York during the COVID-19 outbreak in a deeply personal memoir called Barkat. The book traces the values around food and sharing that he was raised with and how they have made him the person that he is today.

In this exclusive interview, he talks about the book, the food drive, his illustrious journey, motivations, learnings, dreams, and more.

Q. Barkat is your 37 th book and the most personal yet. What took you so long to share your life’s story?

A. It takes time to talk about personal journeys. Barkat is a very important milestone in my life because of Feed India. I had to put everything on hold to run one of the largest campaigns I have ever done. Something which was unimaginable. It also took a lot of gut, a lot of failures. I think the failure brought back my old resilience, which made me overcome all the obstacles and run this. That’s why this entire initiative of Feed India became a personal story for me. There were a million reasons to give up and just one to keep going--my love for the country. It’s also a very important testament to who I am as a person.

Q. In this book, you’ve used your own journey to discuss themes as universal as food, ambition, identity, hunger, and how staying rooted can help a person fly. How was your experience writing it?

A. Writing Barkat was a very organic process. I started talking to Vaishali from Penguin and we started unfolding the chapters and how the book was going to be structured. We knew that we cannot discuss Feed India without discussing personal connotations, stories, and incidents which have shaped me. If you are a sum total of how your childhood has been or how you have been raised, it helps you make decisions of who you are. So writing this book became a reflection of that and therefore it wasn’t so hard. Because everything unfolded extremely organically. A few chapters took us days and some others took us weeks but we knew that this was going to be a very personal story and that is why it was not so hard to write this one.

Q. In the book, you discuss in great detail your journey to being awarded the Michelin star. It took you years of hard work, patience, and resilience. But what is the one thing that you think played the most crucial role?

A. Things don’t happen overnight. It’s a deep, long process of falling, rising, falling, and rising again. For a person of colour to be running a kind of a campaign for Indian food wasn’t easy because New York still hadn’t found love for Indian food. We’re talking about the beginning of the century. But I had a very strong conviction that it was going to be the cuisine that would change the identity of world cuisine.

From winning top honours to not being recognised for many of the projects, it was all a part of the game. To dream big, you should also be able to take the beating and criticism on a very high scale. Also, it is very important to know which things you need to focus on and what you need to ignore.

But the thing that played the most important role in my journey was patience. At the beginning of my career, there were far too many people who did not believe in me, in this idea that Indian cuisine could be on the main stage. You need patience to prove yourself. Today, I’m proud that I was patient in this entire process and that my conviction paid off.

Q. One major learning from organising a food drive as big as Feed India that has stayed with you?

A. No dream is too big and no dream is too small. This is what I learned from the countless sleepless nights and days filled with anxiety. Even if I was coordinating from thousands of miles away, giving up was not an option. This experience has also made me realize that anyone who has a dream also has the capacity to fulfill it. You will get demoralized, feel broken, and fail. It’s all an important part of the learning process. But you need to be extremely focused and keep your eyes on the end goal.

Q. You have several restaurants across the world, you are a famous screen personality, the author of multiple books, and are at the heart of so much more. How do you keep up the momentum?

A. I take it one day at a time. I focus on the project at hand and prioritise those that are at the inception stage and are just beginning to grow roots. Whenever I start something, I always question, especially in the last few years, what is the need for this project? If there are many projects like it that already exist, if it’s just another restaurant, just another business, it doesn’t drive me so much anymore.

Breaking rules or grounds or creating something which hasn’t been done before gives me more strength and focus. Whether it be creating documentaries, films, restaurants, books, or food drives, if its driving force is just money, it does not give me momentum. It needs to have a deeper meaning. For me, a proud Indian living in America, it has to fulfill my dream of representing my culture. That gives me momentum.

Q. What is your go-to Indian meal?

It depends on the day-to-day. I am an extremely simple eater at heart. I eat less carbs. It could be khichdi and a small parantha, or bread and roasted vegetables, or just a stir-fry. Nowadays, it’s curd rice.

Q. One Indian food/dish that you think is highly underrated.

I do not understand why things cooked with kasundi are not on the prime menus of restaurants. Mustard is now a very important part of American condiments and it’s also big in European cooking. But somehow it’s so underrated in Indian cuisine and on Indian restaurant menus. Cook anything with kasundi and it will elevate its taste because of its spices and aromas. It’s on the top of my list of ingredients that can enhance any dish’s flavor.

Q. What’s the big dream now?

I don’t have anything right now. My entire world crumbled as I recently lost a sister who was my champion and best friend. I have to now continue working on my dreams and her dreams which couldn’t be fulfilled in her lifetime. So right now, I want to get on to our restaurant in New York with a focus on our roots—cooking just the way our grandparents used to eat at home and adding the value of Indian temple cooking, gurudwaras, dargahs. I feel there’s a huge unexplored market around the holistic cooking of India. That’s my big dream in New York right now.

