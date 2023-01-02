Vijay's Varisu movie trailer likely to be released on January 4

Starring Vijay, the movie is expected to hit theatres around Pongal.

The trailer of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming flick Varisu is expected to be released on January 4. Starring Vijay, the movie is expected to hit theatres around Pongal. While there has been a lot of buzz among fans, the creators have remained tight-lipped about when the trailer for the movie will drop despite just a few days left till the movie hits theatres.

The movie will compete against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu during the Pongal weekend. Thunivu trailer was released on Sunday.

Produced by Dil Raju, Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Vijay in this film. Some of the other actors in the flick include R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Ganesh Venkatraman and Khushbu. The film may also contain a special cameo from Allu Arjun in a song. The film is expected to be an emotional drama with a musical score set by Thaman.

Varisu is Vijay’s 66th leading role after 2022’s action thriller Beast. Directed and written by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran, the movie was a commercial success. Starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan, it put Vijay in the shoes of Agent ‘Veera’ Raghavan, a former RAW field operative, who is trying to rescue hostages from a terrorist attack in a shopping mall.

Despite earning around Rs 250 crore, the fifth consecutive movie from Vijay to do so, the movie was a critical bomb as reviews panned the movie for relying entirely on Vijay’s star power. The flimsy plot, irreverent characters, and bad writing were criticised.

“Nelson seems to have banked entirely on his star to carry the film this time, but with a script that hardly offers him anything to work with, even Vijay can only do so much with his star power,” wrote movie reviewer M Suganth for Times of India.