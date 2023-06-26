Complaint filed against actor Vijay Thalapathy ahead of movie 'Leo' release | Here's why

The complaint was filed against actor Vijay Thalapathy in connection with a song titled "Naa Ready" in the movie.

An online complaint was filed against actor Vijay Thalapathy ahead of the release of his movie 'Leo', News 18 reported on Monday. The complaint was filed by an activist, RTI Selvam, late Sunday for "glorifying drugs usage and rowdyism" in the movie, the report said.

Selvam reportedly urged the court to take action against the team under the Narcotic Control Act.

The complaint was filed in connection with a song titled "Naa Ready" in the movie. According to the Times of India, the activist claimed that a few lines of the song supports drug addiction and encourages rowdyism. He reportedly blamed Vijay for smoking a cigarette and consuming alcohol in the song.