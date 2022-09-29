'Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani…': Ajay Devgn shares Drishyam 2 recall video on Twitter

By CNBCTV18.COM

Fans of actor Ajay Devgn are excited as the recall teaser of his upcoming movie Drishyam 2 was released today.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Devgn wrote: “Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November, 2022.”

The recall video takes us through the events that occurred in the first instalment of the movie in which Police IG Meera Deshmukh’s (Tabu) son Sameer goes missing.

Devgn plays Vijay Salgaonkar in the 2015 suspense thriller. In the recall video, Vijay is seen making a confession of his crime. Both movies are the official adaptation of the Malayalam film series of the same name, starring veteran actor Mohanlal.

On Wednesday, Devgn shared a new poster of his much-awaited crime thriller on his social media and announced the release date of the film's teaser.

“2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family,” Devgn wrote on Twitter.

The post is a reference to the sequence of events in the first movie, when Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) takes his family to Panaji to attend Swami Chinmayanand Ji Satsang, on October 2 and 3. The two dates became immensely popular after the film and prompted the producers to use them again for the poster of Drishyam 2.

While Drishyam 2 will retain its primary cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Sarin, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, Akshaye Khanna will join the crew in the new film.

Drishyam was adapted in Hindi by late director Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020. The sequel has been directed by Abhishek Pathak.

On Tuesday, Devgn posted some pictures of old bills used as props from the first instalment. He shared the pictures of old bills and wrote, “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj”.