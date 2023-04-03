Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara reveal names of their twins 

Vignesh has shared a few pictures in which Nayanthara could be seen holding their twins. Ever since the couple welcomed the twins, they have been sharing pictures on several occasions such as Diwali and Christmas.
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan revealed the full name of his twin sons on Monday. He got married to Nayanthara last year in June and they welcomed their twin boys via surrogacy in October 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey
Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know
Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Vignesh has shared a few pictures in which Nayanthara could be seen holding their twins. Along with the cute pic, he wrote, “Dear friends, we have named our blessings, our babies like this Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan.”
ALSO READ|
Vignesh further termed Nayanthara as the ‘best mother in the world’. He tweeted, “N stands for their best mother in the world Nayanthara. Happiest & proudest moments of life.”
View this post on Instagram
A few days ago Nayanthara was also seen revealing their children's names during an award function in Chennai. She said, “My first son is Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.” The video went viral across social media platforms.
And finally, #Nayanthara reveals her twin boys' names... 🥺❤Uyir Rudronil N Shivan ❤Ulag Dhaiveg N Shivan ❤ https://t.co/7g1tYhclCd pic.twitter.com/CCHFyFthUT— N'cafe... (@NayanCafe) April 2, 2023
The couple is yet to reveal their Children’s faces. Recently, Vignesh has also shared an adorable picture of the twins holding his and Nayanthara’s hands. The note read, “Happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones! Love is happiness, happiness is love & is all about, all the love u can have. Blessed.”
View this post on Instagram
Ever since the couple welcomed the twins, they have been sharing pictures on several occasions such as Diwali and Christmas. Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman and Rajnikanth among others.
Nayanthara will be seen on the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan in her Bollywood debut in Jawan. This movie will be released in theatres on June 2 this year. Her last appearance on the big screen was Ashwin Saravanan's directorial Connect.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!