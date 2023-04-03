Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara reveal names of their twins 

Vignesh has shared a few pictures in which Nayanthara could be seen holding their twins. Ever since the couple welcomed the twins, they have been sharing pictures on several occasions such as Diwali and Christmas.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan revealed the full name of his twin sons on Monday. He got married to Nayanthara last year in June and they welcomed their twin boys via surrogacy in October 2022.

Vignesh has shared a few pictures in which Nayanthara could be seen holding their twins. Along with the cute pic, he wrote, “Dear friends, we have named our blessings, our babies like this Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan.”

ALSO READ|

Vignesh further termed Nayanthara as the ‘best mother in the world’. He tweeted, “N stands for their best mother in the world Nayanthara. Happiest & proudest moments of life.”

View this post on Instagram

A few days ago Nayanthara was also seen revealing their children's names during an award function in Chennai. She said, “My first son is Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.” The video went viral across social media platforms.

And finally, #Nayanthara reveals her twin boys' names... 🥺❤ Uyir Rudronil N Shivan ❤Ulag Dhaiveg N Shivan ❤ https://t.co/7g1tYhclCd pic.twitter.com/CCHFyFthUT— N'cafe... (@NayanCafe) April 2, 2023

The couple is yet to reveal their Children’s faces. Recently, Vignesh has also shared an adorable picture of the twins holding his and Nayanthara’s hands. The note read, “Happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones! Love is happiness, happiness is love & is all about, all the love u can have. Blessed.”

View this post on Instagram

Ever since the couple welcomed the twins, they have been sharing pictures on several occasions such as Diwali and Christmas. Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman and Rajnikanth among others.

Nayanthara will be seen on the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan in her Bollywood debut in Jawan. This movie will be released in theatres on June 2 this year. Her last appearance on the big screen was Ashwin Saravanan's directorial Connect.