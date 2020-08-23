  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

VIEW: Unlocking the potential of AI for enhanced video content services

Updated : August 23, 2020 12:31 PM IST

India’s online video market is projected to reach USD 4 billion by 2025, with subscription services contributing to more than USD 1.5 billion
Video content has been a welcome respite to escape the uncertainty that currently prevails across the globe.
VIEW: Unlocking the potential of AI for enhanced video content services

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

PNB posts Q1 net profit of Rs 308 crore

PNB posts Q1 net profit of Rs 308 crore

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit falls 53.56% to Rs 55.09 crore

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit falls 53.56% to Rs 55.09 crore

Balmer Lawrie to close down Kolkata industrial packaging unit from Sept 1

Balmer Lawrie to close down Kolkata industrial packaging unit from Sept 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement