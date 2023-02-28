English
Vh1 Supersonic returns after a 3 year break, music enthusiasts from across the world attend
entertainment | Feb 28, 2023 2:31 PM IST

Vh1 Supersonic returns after a 3-year break, music enthusiasts from across the world attend

By Zenia Baria   Feb 28, 2023 2:32 PM IST (Updated)
Vh1 Supersonic has earned its place as one of India's best music festivals and the crowd is often as electrifying as the music. Read on to know what the event was like this year after its three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music lovers from across the country and the world came down to Pune on the February 24 to February 26 weekend to attend the Vh1 Supersonic festival, which was back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, the event presents a roster of musicians from various genres, both domestic and foreign. And this year's line-up only made up for the event's three-year absence. Visitors got to enjoy tunes and beats from some of the biggest pop groups and performers live.
The festival is known for its passionate attendees and high-spirited atmosphere. It showcases a diverse mix of foreign and local artistes. The performers this year included Anne-Marie, Ckay, Farhan Akhtar, Divine, Anuv Jain, Prateek Kuhad, Tyga, among others.
Also Read: Comic Con India 2023 concludes — here's what happened at the Mumbai event
There were also a range of events and activities in addition to the musical acts. There were a number of food and drink vendors, artwork, merchandise stalls, among other things, for those attending. 
The Vh1 Supersonic festival is held across cities in India including Pune, Mumbai and Goa.
The event usually lasts three days and has many stages set up with performances happening all day and into the night. The zone around each stage has a distinct atmosphere and musical style. There is the main stage and then smaller stages for certain genres such as techno, hip-hop, indie rock, etc.
Supersonic has earned its place as one of India's best music festivals and the crowd is often as electrifying as the music.
Also Read: Ajio Luxe Weekend returns with a progressive, sustainable approach to luxury
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 2:31 PM IST
